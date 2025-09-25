Ady has always loved Lamborghinis but had never even sat in one until now | BOTB

After rebuilding his health through fitness, a heart attack survivor was stunned to be handed the keys to a Lamborghini Urus – plus a £50,000 cash bonus

Three years after suffering a heart attack, fitness enthusiast Ady Godson has made some serious sacrifices to make the most of what he calls a second chance at life. Through sheer determination and regular gym sessions, Ady has rebuilt his health to the level he enjoyed before the life-changing episode that almost claimed his life.

And it was during one of these workouts that his world was turned upside down once again – this time in the best way possible. While training on the pec deck machine, Ady was stunned to see a familiar face interrupt his routine.

It was Christian Williams, presenter for online competition firm BOTB, who had made the long journey to deliver the surprise of a lifetime.

Christian Williams from BOTB presents Ady Godson with his massive prize | BOTB

“What are you doing here?” asked Ady, mid-workout. “You’re winding me up,” he added, as the penny started to drop.

Waiting just outside the gym was a bright blue Lamborghini Urus – worth around £208,000 – complete with a briefcase in the boot containing an extra £50,000 in cash.

“I never thought this would happen,” said Ady. “This is amazing.”

He spoke candidly about how his heart attack had changed his perspective, leading to his rigorous training regime and a new outlook on life.

The £50,000 cash bundle is a bonus prize on top of the car | BOTB

He said: "It's like I was given a second chance. Just recently, some of my mates I've known through school or from my town, they've had heart attacks and it's taken them.

"I've survived, so I've been given a second chance. But I didn't fall to it, or jump in the sympathy pit, it was a case of mindset: crack on, let's beat this, let's get back to where I was."

Unlike many who might celebrate with champagne, Ady said he’d be marking his huge win in a more down-to-earth way: with a protein shake after his workout.

Ady had to pick the perfect pixel to win the prize | BOTB

Ady scooped the prize – part of BOTB’s long-running Dream Car competition – by correctly identifying the location of a football that had been digitally removed from a photograph. Success requires picking the exact spot to the nearest pixel.

The Lamborghini Urus is one of dozens of cars BOTB players can choose from, and among the most valuable on offer.

