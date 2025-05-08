The three houses are worth a combined £8.5 million

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We’ve taken a close look at the dream homes being given away by Omaze, BOTB, and Raffle House

Of all the prize draws on offer out there, winning a house has to be one of the biggest and most life-changing giveaways.

Imagine receiving a phone call to tell you you've won a new house. No mortgage, no complicated buying chain, no solicitors, you just move in and enjoy a new life.

Or, if you wanted to, you could rent out the new pad and enjoy a healthy income. Perhaps you could retire early, or go off and travel.

You could, of course, just sell the prize and do whatever you like with the money. And we're talking about a LOT of money here.

Because if you were to combine these three massive prize draws, you'd have a property portfolio worth around £8.5 million.

And the amazing thing is, the combined entry price, to buy a ticket for each of these dream homes, would be just over £20.

Here are the houses and the ticket prices.

1. BOTB's £685,000 Hampshire home

You even get a free car! | BOTB

Yes, you really can win a house for less than a pound. BOTB's dream home giveaway is a brand new house in an exclusive development in Hampshire.

It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a potential rental income of up to £3,000 per month.

If you enter soon, you'd also be in with the chance of winning a Land Rover Urban Defender worth £57,000.

The draw closes on Monday, May 12. Click here to find out how to enter.

2. Raffle House's £2.8 million Cotswolds home

Made of Cotswold stone, the exterior oozes charm | Raffle House

This gorgeous house in Stow-on-the-Wold has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and the most amazing outside space.

Raffle House will also give the winner a £55,000 Range Rover Velar if tickets are bought before the end of the month, and you could choose to take a £2.8 million pot of cash instead of the house if you were lucky enough to win.

Click here for entry details.

3. Omaze's £5 million Cotswolds home

Omaze is giving away a £5 million mansion | Omaze

This massive 17th Century Cotswolds house has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a huge garden. And that's only part of the prize.

One lucky winner could win the substantial house, a £250,000 pot of cash, and bonus prizes of a Porsche 911 sports car and a further £100,000 pot of cash.

These are early bird offers, so you need to enter soon. Click here to find out how.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

