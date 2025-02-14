Why big companies don’t want you to use a VPN

VPNs can help you get the best prices when online shopping | Canva

How companies track your browsing – and why it costs you more

If you've ever searched for flights, car insurance, or hotels, only to see the prices mysteriously increase when you return to the site later, you’re not imagining things.

Many companies use a technique called dynamic pricing, which adjusts prices based on factors like your browsing history, location, and even the type of device you’re using.

They track this information using cookies, your IP address, and other data-collection methods. If they see you repeatedly checking the same flight or hotel, they assume you’re keen to buy – so they hike the price. Insurance companies do something similar, tailoring quotes based on your browsing habits. The more interest you show, the higher the price can climb.

How a VPN helps stop price manipulation

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) hides your online activity and location by masking your IP address. This means airlines, insurance providers, and other companies can’t track your previous visits and adjust their prices accordingly. Here’s how it works:

Hides your IP address – Companies can’t see where you’re browsing from, preventing them from tailoring prices based on your location.

– Companies can’t see where you’re browsing from, preventing them from tailoring prices based on your location. Prevents cookies from tracking you – Many VPNs block tracking cookies that companies use to monitor your searches.

– Many VPNs block tracking cookies that companies use to monitor your searches. Allows you to check prices from different regions – Some prices vary depending on location, so with a VPN, you can see if a flight is cheaper when booking from a different country.

– Some prices vary depending on location, so with a VPN, you can see if a flight is cheaper when booking from a different country. Stops insurers from profiling your online behaviour – If you’ve been researching claims advice or accident statistics, insurers may factor this into their pricing. A VPN keeps your searches private.

Why companies don’t want you to use a VPN

Big corporations rely on tracking to maximise their profits. They don’t want customers to be able to outsmart their pricing algorithms. If everyone used a VPN, it would make dynamic pricing much harder to implement, potentially reducing their ability to squeeze extra money from repeat visitors.

That’s why some companies make it difficult to use a VPN by blocking connections from known VPN servers. However, top VPN providers regularly update their server lists to bypass these blocks, allowing users to browse without restrictions.

How to use a VPN for better deals

To get the best prices, follow these simple steps:

Turn on your VPN before searching for flights, hotels, or insurance. Clear your browser cookies or use private browsing mode. Try different locations – connect to a VPN server in another country and compare prices. Check multiple times – search with and without the VPN to see if there’s a difference.

VPN providers

1. FastestVPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.8/5

Customers say: Users praise FastestVPN for its unbeatable value, particularly the lifetime subscription deal. Many find it ideal for budget-conscious users, highlighting its ad-blocking and malware protection features. However, some mention that its server network is smaller compared to bigger names, which may limit connection options.

Current pricing and offers: FastestVPN offers a lifetime plan for £29.50.

2. ExpressVPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.6/5

Customers say: Customers love ExpressVPN’s speed and reliability, especially for streaming services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer. Many find it easy to set up and appreciate its strong privacy protections. The biggest drawback mentioned is its price, which is higher than competitors, though some feel the performance justifies the cost.

Current pricing and offers: ExpressVPN offers a two-year plan for £4.04 per month, with an additional four months free.

3. CyberGhost VPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.5/5

Customers say: CyberGhost users appreciate its beginner-friendly interface and strong streaming support. Many like the 45-day money-back guarantee, giving them plenty of time to test the service. Some users note occasional connection drops, but overall, it’s seen as a reliable choice for privacy and accessibility.

Current pricing and offers: CyberGhost offers a two-year plan for £1.92 per month, which includes an 84% discount and four additional months free.

4. NordVPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.4/5 ⭐

Customers say: NordVPN is praised for its strong security features, fast speeds, and reliable connections. Users love its Double VPN feature for extra protection. However, some report occasional issues with streaming service compatibility and wish customer support was a bit more responsive.

Current pricing and offers: NordVPN offers a two-year plan at £2.59 per month, which is a 71% discount.

5. Surfshark – Trustpilot Score: 4.3/5

Customers say: Surfshark’s unlimited device connections stand out as a major selling point, especially for families. Customers love the affordability and ease of use, but some report occasional slow speeds on certain servers. Many consider it one of the best budget-friendly VPNs available.

Current pricing and offers: Surfshark offers a two-year plan for £1.69 per month, with an additional three months free.

6. ProtonVPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.2/5

Customers say: ProtonVPN is praised for its strong privacy policies and free tier, making it a great entry-level VPN for those hesitant to pay upfront. Users appreciate its transparency and open-source software. However, the limited server network and occasional speed issues are mentioned as drawbacks.

Current pricing and offers: ProtonVPN offers a two-year plan starting at £3.59 per month.

7. Private Internet Access (PIA) – Trustpilot Score: 4.0/5

Customers say: PIA’s vast server network and strong security settings are well-regarded, and users appreciate its unlimited device connections. Some, however, feel that it hasn’t evolved as quickly as competitors, and wish it had undergone a third-party security audit for extra reassurance.

Current pricing and offers: PIA offers a three-year + three-month plan for £1.67 per month, totalling £54 for the entire period.

8. GooseVPN – Trustpilot Score: 3.9/5

Customers say: Users like GooseVPN for its simplicity and unlimited device connections. It’s often recommended for beginners. However, customers mention that its smaller server network and occasional slow speeds prevent it from competing with the top-tier VPNs.

Current pricing and offers: GooseVPN offers a monthly plan at £11.50, with discounts available for longer-term subscriptions.

Each of these providers offers unique features and pricing structures. Consider your specific needs, such as the number of devices, desired server locations, and budget, to choose the best VPN service for you.

Final thoughts: Is a VPN worth it?

If you value privacy, security, and unrestricted access to content, a VPN could be a worthwhile investment. With many affordable options available, it’s easier than ever to stay safe online, whether at home or on the go. Just make sure to choose a reputable provider that fits your needs and budget.