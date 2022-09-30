Findlay scoops a trophy treble in St Andrews Tennis Club Championships

Findlay (10) triumphed in the club’s Under 10, 12 and 14 Boys categories, while Emma Caseby (12) won the 16 and Under girls’ singles, Ladies Open singles and 16 and Under doubles with Sarah Kouhy (16).

Findlay and Emma are among a number of talented young players enjoying success at the club which has four junior teams competing in Tennis Tayside, and five junior teams competing in the National League, winning the 8 and Under, and 10 and Under Leagues.

Other rising stars at the St Andrews club include Callum Steven and Bella Pipyrou-Knight, both aged eight, who compete on a regular basis, and have played for the North of Scotland 8 years and under team.

St Andrews Partner Alistair Lang presents Findlay Price, aged 10, with his award.

Alistair Lang, a St Andrews based partner and Head of High Growth at Thorntons, said: “We’d like to congratulate all of the winners at this year’s St Andrews Tennis Club Championships.

“It was a thrilling event and very encouraging to see the high standard of tennis played.

“We’d love to see the next Andy Murray or Emma Radacanu hailing from the club.

“At Thorntons, we are strong supporters of helping young people to get into sport, which is good for both physical and mental health, and great for boosting aspirations.