Adam Laaref is loving life and journey as East Fife player following promotion

East Fife fans’ favourite Adam Laaref says his decision to take a leap of faith and move to Scotland last summer has paid off big time.

The Algerian winger, 24, joined the Fifers after a successful period of trial and has enjoyed a successful breakthrough season in the SPFL. He was previously playing non-league football in England.

Last Friday night, Laaref netted the crucial leveller against Annan Athletic that secured the Fifers’ promotion to Scottish League One with a 1-1 draw securing a 4-3 aggregate victory in the play-off final.

“It's a nice feeling,” he told the East Fife Mail. “I don't think my performance was too great, personally. I’ve had three games in six days so it's been a bit difficult.

East Fife winger Adam Laaref during the post-match celebrations last Friday night (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

“But it’s great to know that even if I'm not having the greatest of games I can still have some sort of an effect on the game.

“Luckily my goal is the ‘winning’ goal today so I can end it on a positive with promotion up to League One. So it was a good evening.

“It's a bit mad right now. As you can tell my voice has gone already and it's only been a couple of hours.

“We'll just enjoy it, soak it all in and just enjoy the moment really."

Ever since impressing during the Fifers’ pre-season fixtures, exciting wide-man Laaref quickly installed himself as a fans’ favourite.

And he made sure to make the most of the post-match celebrations with the East Fife fans who enjoyed a pitch invasion following the final whistle.

“Yeah, obviously the fans always support me every week, even when I wasn't playing as much,” he said of the backing he has received.

“They'll always be chanting my name on the sideline when I'll be warming up. So it's always nice to feel that sort of love on the sideline and it just gives you that extra boost when you come on the pitch to give them something in return. I'm happy that I've given them something to enjoy.

Explaining his move to Methil and how it came about, Laaref revealed: “Last summer, I came on trial with a few other lads. I wasn't supposed to be coming on trial but it was sort of a last minute thing.

“Then I just came in. I think I played two or three games and then after that Pink (Ian Campbell) and the gaffer (Dick Campbell) decided to offer me a deal. I thought I'd try something new. And it's paid off so far. I'm getting a promotion.

“Before this I was down south, playing non-league and stuff like that. I mainly grew up playing football in the cages. That's where I learnt most of my football.

“So now I'm just trying to adapt it into the men's game. It's been a bit of a journey but I'll just keep going.”

Laaref is one of many East Fife stars who are currently out of contract heading into next season’s third tier return. The winger was coy on where his future lies but says he is loving life at the club.

He said: “We'll see what happens in the next couple of weeks. My contract ends in June. I'm enjoying my time here.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Obviously I've still got high ambitions to go higher and fulfil my potential. I'll just keep working.

“I’ll enjoy it for now and then I'll get back to work in the summer. It's always better the higher you move up. There's more exposure and your name gets out there a bit more.

"It's always something that I keep in my mind, just trying to showcase what I can do. It just motivates me to play better, I'd say.”