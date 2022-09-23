News you can trust since 1871
East Fife boss Steve Crawford is leaving to join Dundee United

East Fife manager Stevie Crawford will leave the Methil club this Sunday to take up a new position as assistant manager at Dundee United.

By Kevin McRoberts
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 12:48 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 12:56 pm

East Fife confirmed the manager’s departure with a statement on the club’s website, coinciding with an announcement on Dundee United’s website revealing their new management team, headed by Liam Fox.

Crawford has been manager at Bayview since December last year.

Stevie Crawford will join Dundee United after taking charge of East Fife for the last time at Arbroath tomorrow. (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

He will remain in charge for tomorrow’s SPFL Trust Trophy match against Arbroath before making the move to Tannadice next week.

Greig McDonald and Paul Thomson will handle all first team matters in the interim until a new manager is appointed.

In the club’s statement, East Fife chairman Jim Stevenson said: “Whilst I am extremely disappointed to be losing Stevie, I appreciate that this is an excellent opportunity for him.

“He came in at a really difficult time last season but brought a togetherness back to the club. I wish him all the best in his new role.”

