East Fife boss Steve Crawford is leaving to join Dundee United

East Fife confirmed the manager’s departure with a statement on the club’s website, coinciding with an announcement on Dundee United’s website revealing their new management team, headed by Liam Fox.

Crawford has been manager at Bayview since December last year.

Stevie Crawford will join Dundee United after taking charge of East Fife for the last time at Arbroath tomorrow. (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will remain in charge for tomorrow’s SPFL Trust Trophy match against Arbroath before making the move to Tannadice next week.

Greig McDonald and Paul Thomson will handle all first team matters in the interim until a new manager is appointed.

In the club’s statement, East Fife chairman Jim Stevenson said: “Whilst I am extremely disappointed to be losing Stevie, I appreciate that this is an excellent opportunity for him.