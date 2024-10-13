East Fife FC: Boss Dick Campbell and star striker Alan Trouten win respective Glen’s Manager and Player of the Month awards for September

East Fife manager Dick Campbell with his Glen’s Manager gong; East Fife attacker Alan Trouten with his William Hill award (Photo: East Fife FC/SPFL)

In a fantastic double for East Fife, gaffer Dick Campbell and star attacker Alan Trouten have been named as respective William Hill League Two Glen’s Manager and Player of the Month for September.

The MGM Timber Bayview side surged to the top of the fourth tier table thanks to victories over title-challengers Peterhead and The Spartans – bouncing back after a 2-1 defeat at then-managerless and struggling Stranraer.

That loss, on September 14, could have derailed the Fifers’ promotion bid but Campbell’s team quickly put it behind them, going on to open up a four-point gap at the league’s summit.

East Fife returned to action in Methil the following weekend and they secured a 2-0 win over the Blue Toon thanks to first-half goals by veteran Trouten and Stewart Murdoch.

The Fifers rounded off the month on September 28 with another win and clean sheet, this time edging out The Spartans 1-0 in Edinburgh thanks a second-half Nathan Austin strike.

Earlier in the month, on September 7, Campbell’s side did exit the SPFL Trust Trophy to Fife rivals Dunfermline Athletic, but before that they were on a six-game winning run in all competitions.

"It is remarkable that I am still able to win these awards but that is due to the hard work of my background staff and players,” beamed boss Campbell.

"This award is as much for them as it is for me. As always, I am grateful to the voting panel for awarding me the League Two Manager of the Month award for September."

Trouten, 38, was also handed the William Hill Player of the Month award for his instrumental influence on the East Fife team. He grabbed goals against Stranraer and Peterhead while playing every minute of all three outings.

The attacker – who now plays a deeper role in the Fifers’ team these days – has scored nine goals in nine league matches so far while also grabbing two assists.

The Fifers have only lost twice on league duty so far this season and they will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the division this Saturday afternoon when they travel to second-bottom Forfar Athletic.

Ray McKinnon’s Angus outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat at Bayview during the earlier meeting between the teams back in August.