East Fife FC: Former Arbroath duo join Bayview club as more departures are confirmed

East Fife coach Stuart Malcolm alongside assistant boss Ian Campbell – who were both at Arbroath last term with boss Dick Campbell before leaving the Gayfield side (Photo: Michael Gillen)

East Fife have confirmed the signings of former Arbroath duo Ali Adams and Jess Norey.

Goalkeeper Adams, 32, joins on a one-year to provide competition for first-choice Allan Fleming.

The stopper – who famously scored the SPFL goal of the season last term for the Litchies, scoring a fabulous volley as an outfield substitute against Raith Rovers – has previously played for Musselburgh Athletic, Tranent, Berwick Rangers, Bo’ness United and Linlithgow Rose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adams has been on the books at Bayview before, joining the Fifers on a short-term loan from Tranent during the Covid-19 season.

“Ali is a really solid and experienced keeper, excellent with the ball at his feet and has a first-class attitude,” East Fife assistant manager Ian Campbell said. He will complete strongly with Allan Fleming for the number one jersey this season.”

Meanwhile, English midfielder Norey, 22, also joins the Fifers on a one-year deal after departing the Angus club.

The ex-Barking FC ace was plagued with injuries last term but he did managed 16 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campbell added: “Jess is a very good all-round player who plays predominantly as a box-to-box midfielder. He’s an excellent competitor and user of the ball and we’re really pleased to have been able to bring him to the club.”

Both players will join the Fifers for pre-season ahead of the Premier Sports Cup group stages, which begin on Saturday, July 13.

Meanwhile, four players have departed East Fife as boss Dick Campbell begins to shape his squad ahead of the new campaign.