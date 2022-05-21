His career spanned 20 years and 561 games, and included spells with Clyde, Dunfermline Athletic, Queen of the South and Ayr United.
East Fife chairman hailed him as “the consummate professional.”
Higgins was a product of the Motherwell youth system, and signed for Clyde in June 2005 where he immediately establishing himself in the Bully Wee defence.
That year, they knocked Celtic out of the Scottish Cup following a famous 2-1 win at Broadwood Stadium.
Higgins spent four seasons with the club before joining Dunfermline Athletic in 2009 where he won promotion to the Premier League in 2010-11 .
He then signed for Queen of the South for six seasons and moved on to Ayr United before landing at Bayview three and half seasons ago.
He made 106 appearances in black and gold, and captained the side on a number of occasions.
Paying tribute, the chairman said: “Everyone at East Fife “would like to offer Higgy out best wishes on his retirement.
"He has been the consummate professional during his time here at Bayview and we thank him for his efforts over the last three and a half years.
“I know from several conversations I had with Chris in the short time we worked together that he really enjoyed his time at East Fife, but it was a decision that he felt was right for him and his family. “Stevie Crawford manager, added: “I’m sure everyone at the club would like to wish him all the best for the future and also make sure he’s welcomed back to Bayview anytime to lend his support.”