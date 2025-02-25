East Fife stay four clear at top after bore draw with title rivals Peterhead

East Fife star Alan Trouten heads the ball back across the Peterhead box trying to find team-mate Nathan Austin during last Saturday’s 0-0 draw (Pictures by Kenny Mackay)

Ian Campbell admits table-topping East Fife are still adjusting to opposition teams setting up defensively against them after second successive home draw.

The Fifers drew 0-0 with second-placed Peterhead last Saturday at the MGM Timber Bayview to stay four points clear at the top of William Hill League Two, and that result followed on from the previous weekend’s 1-1 draw with struggling Bonnyrigg Rose.

“It was a game that didn’t see many chances for both teams,” assistant manager Campbell told East Fife TV. “Although there was some stramash at the end of the game, (Liam) Newts has done so well to stop us losing the game.

"The defences for both sides were on form. The big thing for me today was the fans – the whole place was absolutely heaving.

"We don’t have a divine right to create five/six/seven chances against a good team like Peterhead who are a very good side.

"The onus is on us. We are playing against teams with good defenders and the onus is on us to create.

"We didn’t create enough and that is why the draw was a fair result. We have to respect the way teams are setting up against us.

"The players’ effort was fantastic and the team spirit continues to be fantastic.”

Over 1,100 fans packed Bayview last weekend for the top-of-table clash and Campbell hailed the backing the team have had as they continue to battle for the fourth-tier title.

He added: "We’ve come through a tough spell and although we didn’t win today more importantly you can see there is something happening here.

"The club and the fans together. We need to keep it going. We got a shoutout today which was great and we’ll kick on.

"We want to get nearer that finish line and we have a big away game now. Bring it on – we have a lot of players to choose from.”

The Methil Men now travel to Forthbank this Saturday to face Stirling Albion.

Meanwhile, East Fife Girls & Women’s Barclays Scottish Women’s Championship trip to Falkirk last Sunday afternoon was postponed due to stadium damage caused by high winds.