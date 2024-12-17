East Fife still top of League Two on goal difference despite Peterhead defeat

East Fife coach Stuart Malcolm alongside assistant boss Ian Campbell – who both are part of Dick Campbell’s management team at the MGM Timber Bayview club (Photo: Michael Gillen)

East Fife’s lead at the top of William Hill League Two was cut to just goal difference last Saturday afternoon after a 1-0 defeat at Balmoor.

The table-topping Fifers travelled to second-placed Peterhead on the back of a crucial 2-1 win over Elgin City last time out – but they couldn’t follow that one up with another three points as the Fifers’ poor run of form continued.

Dick Campbell’s side conceded early on when Kieran Shanks headed home the winner after nine minutes, climbing above Sean Docherty to loop the ball over Hearts loanee Liam McFarlane in net.

And assistant boss Ian Campbell admitted to East Fife TV afterwards that the home side “edged it” over the 90 minutes.

"There wasn’t much between the teams, but I do think that Peterhead probably edged it,” he said.

"We started well, really good, but they scored a really well-taken goal out of nothing.

“It is greatly finished by (Kieran) Shanks and we lost our way a bit.

"For 15 minutes or so they knocked the ball about and we stood off them.

"They deserved to win because of that.

"We did get back into the match after that – in the first half I thought we would have at least equalised going into the break with how we had finished.

"In the second half, it was a little like last weekend, it was a battle which is what you get in this league I am afraid.

"Both teams gave the team the referee a tough time and we are disappointed with our quality.”

Campbell added: “It isn’t the end of the world – we are still top of the league.

"But we aren’t creating enough chances.

"We need to transform what we are doing training to matches but I am not worried.

"Everyone knows where we are at the moment. We don’t have the quality that we would like.

"As soon as we get that – we will get out the other end. There is nothing between the teams in this league.

"We fully expected to win this game today but we didn’t do enough.”

East Fife now host The Spartans this Saturday afternoon at 3pm.