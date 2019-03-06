On-loan Ayr United defender wants to make an impact at East Fife

On-loan Chris Higgins may only be at Bayview for a short time, but he’s determined to make his presence felt at the club while he’s there.

The Ayr United defender was brought in ahead of Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Forfar Athletic and pitched straight into the starting XI.

He retained his place for Tuesday night’s game against Brechin City, helping the defence keep a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw.

Higgins reckons there’s plenty to be positive about ahead of the final months of the season.

He said: “Ian McCall pulled me into his office on Thursday morning and mentioned to me that the manager had phoned to see if I was available and if I’d be interested in going.

“I ruptured my Achilles last January, so was out for 10 months with that, and with the form of Ayr it’s been difficult to get back into the team as a centre back.

“At my age I need to play games and I’m thoroughly looking forward to the challenge because East Fife are in a place where they’re playing for the play-offs.

“I’m looking forward to challenging and helping the squad and continue the work they’ve done this season.”

Despite Saturday’s loss it’s still very much in East Fife’s hands to extend their season by booking a place in the promotion play-offs.

The Methil men are five points above fourth place Montrose but with a game in hand.

Airdrieonians sit a further point behind.

Higgins is keen to get as much game time as possible with the Fifers and wants to play a part in the play-offs.

He added: “The games are all going to mean something which is important to myself.

“I’m not coming to coast.

“I want to add something to the squad and help the players.

“We want that play-off position and need to go and cement it, whether it’s second, third or fourth.

“I’ve been in the game for 18 years so have played against the majority of the players and played against them with Ayr last season.

“The manager knows what I’m like as a player and hopefully he knows what I’m like as a personality in the dressing room.”