Ex-Scotland boss Craig Levein’s role at Brechin City a big factor in agreeing loan deal for Aaron Arnott, says Raith Rovers gaffer Ian Murray

Aaron Arnott in action for Raith Rovers in a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final versus Celtic at Celtic Park in Glasgow in September 2021 (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

Arnott has been loaned out to the Angus side for the rest of the current Scottish Highland Football League season.

It’s in the 18-year-old’s best interests to get more time on the pitch, playing for the full 90 minutes of games with the fifth-tier table-toppers, rather than sitting idle or making occasional appearances from the substitutes’ bench in Fife, says Murray.

He added that he’s confident that the youngster is in safe hands at a club employing his Stark’s Park predecessor Levein and managed by former Northern Ireland international Andy Kirk.

Former Raith Rovers manager Craig Levein watching Heart of Midlothian play FC Zurich at Tynecastle Stadium in Edinburgh last month (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

“What I like about Aaron is that he was hungry to go out on loan rather than sitting about,” said Murray.

“With Brad Spencer coming back into the squad and Ross Matthews back on the field, Aaron’s time was going to be limited. He understood that.

“Aaron’s actually played a lot of games for Raith Rovers but he’s not made a lot of starts, and it’s a completely different mindset involved in coming on during games compared to starting them.

“It’s all about education and progression for Aaron and I expect him to come back a better player after being under the guidance of Andy Kirk at Brechin.

“Also Craig Levein being there was a big thing for us because of Craig’s affiliation with Raith Rovers.

“We know he’s in good hands there and at a good club, and we want to help teams that are wanting young players.

“I’m delighted Aaron wanted to go but also we’ll be delighted when we get him back.”

Levein, at Brechin since last summer as an adviser to their board, was manager at Raith for just short of two months in autumn 2006, departing to take charge at Dundee United.

The Dunfermline-born 57-year-old, a childhood Raith fan, went on to manage the national team from 2009 to 2012 and Hearts from 2017 to 2019.