A gutted Dylan Easton on the Dingwall pitch after full-time in Sunday's 4-0 Scottish Premiership play-off final second leg defeat to Ross County (Pic by Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

Amid continued speculation linking him with a summer switch to Scottish Premiership outfit Motherwell, Raith Rovers winger Dylan Easton has emphasised his strong belief that he's got the talent required to play in the top flight.

Easton, 30, reportedly on ’Well and several clubs’ radar as his Raith contract expires on May 31, was speaking to the Fife Free Press on Sunday after Championship runners-up Rovers’ hopes of earning a coveted Premiership spot were extinguished in emphatic style by Ross County, who won 4-0 in Dingwall to wrap up a 6-1 aggregate triumph.

The former Airdrieonians winger said: "I believe in my own ability. It was just getting that chance. I know I can play at the highest level and if that's in the Premiership next season, so be it.

"Football is just the love of my life, I love playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If I have the ball in our box or the opposition’s box, I’ll never kick it away, I just want to play football.

"Even if I get the ball and give it away nine or 10 times, I’ll keep going.

"I've just turned 30 now, I still feel I've got so much more in the tank to give.

"But I'm committed to Raith first.

"I've got to do what's best for me, best for my family.

"I'll sit down with my agent and my family and discuss things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm not flattered by interest from teams in a higher division. It's been a bit of a rollercoaster of a journey for me, obviously starting in the Lowland League, picking up a lot of injuries.

"I will just rest up, enjoy my break and see where it takes me next season.”

With staying at Raith also a possibility for Easton, the player is optimistic that – with or without him – the club can mount another Championship title tilt next season.

He added: “I think pushing for promotion will be the aim for next season, win the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The build that we did from last season was to get in the play-offs, once we got into the play-offs it was to create a gap from third to fourth, then it was third to second and then get in the title race.

"Next season we’ll be looking to strengthen and kick on. The boys in there are different class.