Exclusive: Raith Rovers winger Dylan Easton discusses his future amid Motherwell link
Easton, 30, reportedly on ’Well and several clubs’ radar as his Raith contract expires on May 31, was speaking to the Fife Free Press on Sunday after Championship runners-up Rovers’ hopes of earning a coveted Premiership spot were extinguished in emphatic style by Ross County, who won 4-0 in Dingwall to wrap up a 6-1 aggregate triumph.
The former Airdrieonians winger said: "I believe in my own ability. It was just getting that chance. I know I can play at the highest level and if that's in the Premiership next season, so be it.
"Football is just the love of my life, I love playing.
"If I have the ball in our box or the opposition’s box, I’ll never kick it away, I just want to play football.
"Even if I get the ball and give it away nine or 10 times, I’ll keep going.
"I've just turned 30 now, I still feel I've got so much more in the tank to give.
"But I'm committed to Raith first.
"I've got to do what's best for me, best for my family.
"I'll sit down with my agent and my family and discuss things.
"I'm not flattered by interest from teams in a higher division. It's been a bit of a rollercoaster of a journey for me, obviously starting in the Lowland League, picking up a lot of injuries.
"I will just rest up, enjoy my break and see where it takes me next season.”
With staying at Raith also a possibility for Easton, the player is optimistic that – with or without him – the club can mount another Championship title tilt next season.
He added: “I think pushing for promotion will be the aim for next season, win the league.
"The build that we did from last season was to get in the play-offs, once we got into the play-offs it was to create a gap from third to fourth, then it was third to second and then get in the title race.
"Next season we’ll be looking to strengthen and kick on. The boys in there are different class.
"They’ll be trying to go one further. Dundee United are out the league so next season it’s open for anyone. We’ll be ready to go again.”
