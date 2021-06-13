Politicians at Westminster will debate the matter on Monday after the petition generated more than 140,000 signatures across the UK.

They included 84 people in the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency; 67 Glenrothes; 81 in North East Fife, and 107 in Dunfermline.

In total, over 4300 Scottish football fans put their names to the campaign.

The petition's creator said a regulator would "safeguard our beautiful game" from another Super League breakaway attempt – which involved six of the biggest English sides – or other efforts to "put money ahead of fans".

Fair Game, a new collection of football clubs calling for reform of the sport's governance, said the time for an independent regulator has come and that the Government should not waste this opportunity.

