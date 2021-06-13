Fife football fans help trigger Westminster debate on independent football regulator
Several hundred football fans across Fife have helped trigger an Parliamentary debate over the introduction of an independent regulator for football - even although the petition was solely focused on the English league pyramid.
Politicians at Westminster will debate the matter on Monday after the petition generated more than 140,000 signatures across the UK.
They included 84 people in the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency; 67 Glenrothes; 81 in North East Fife, and 107 in Dunfermline.
In total, over 4300 Scottish football fans put their names to the campaign.
The petition's creator said a regulator would "safeguard our beautiful game" from another Super League breakaway attempt – which involved six of the biggest English sides – or other efforts to "put money ahead of fans".
Fair Game, a new collection of football clubs calling for reform of the sport's governance, said the time for an independent regulator has come and that the Government should not waste this opportunity.