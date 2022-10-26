McDonald, who had been assistant manager since returning to the Methil club in December last year, took over as caretaker boss after Crawford left for Tannadice, and clearly impressed the board with the way he approached the role. Although the Fifers exited the Scottish Cup on Saturday, McDonald led the club to victories at Forfar and Bonnyrigg which have taken them back up to third in the League 2 table.

Paul Thomson, who had been first team coach, as been promoted to assistant manager, and Lindsay Hamilton will continue as goalkeeping coach.

Speaking to the club’s website, McDonald said: “I am both delighted and honoured to be named as Manager of East Fife Football Club. The board, and everyone associated with the club, have been fully behind us during my recent spell as caretaker and I look forward to their continuing support as we enter this exciting new chapter.

“I’d specifically like to thank Paul Thomson, Lindsay Hamilton and the players for their response and hard work over the last few weeks, and I’m very much looking forward to continuing to build on that good work with them over the remainder of the season and beyond.

To the supporters, I’d like to acknowledge all of the best wishes and good luck messaged I’ve received, it’s been greatly appreciated and, as a group, I can promise that we will work tirelessly to give you an East Fife team to be proud of.”

A former player at Bayview, McDonald joined the club in 2003 and made 189 appearances for East Fife, scoring 36 goals. He picked a Third Division winners medal in 2007/08. He went on to manage Stirling Albion, leading them to promotion to League 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greig McDonald has stepped up from assistant manager to take charge at East Fife. (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

Chairman Jim Stevenson told the club’s website: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Greig McDonald as our new manager. Greig very much has East Fife in his heart, and it was very clear from both his interview and the conversations I’ve had with him over the last few weeks how he plans to improve the club going forward and, as a board, we will support him in any way we can.

“I’m also delighted that Paul Thomson has been named as Greig’s assistant manager. A lot of Paul’s work at the club until this point may have gone unnoticed to supporters but I know the players highly value his knowledge and input which many have highlighted in recent post-match interviews.

“The board was impressed with the standard of all applicants who were interviewed for the position, and we would like to wish them well for their future endeavours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad