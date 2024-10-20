​Half-dozen goals from nine league matches not enough, says Raith Rovers gaffer Neill Collins

By Darin Hutson
Published 20th Oct 2024, 13:09 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2024, 13:10 BST
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins watching his side drawing 1-1 hosting Queen’s Park in football’s William Hill Championship at Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo by Paul Byars/SNS Group)Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins watching his side drawing 1-1 hosting Queen’s Park in football’s William Hill Championship at Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo by Paul Byars/SNS Group)
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins watching his side drawing 1-1 hosting Queen’s Park in football’s William Hill Championship at Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo by Paul Byars/SNS Group)
​Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins is calling on his team to turn opportunities into goals to improve on their record of scoring only twice every three games.

​The Fifers’ tally of six goals in their nine games so far this William Hill Championship football season, half as many as they’ve conceded, is the joint-second-lowest in the division, equal with basement side Airdrieonians and only one better than second-from-bottom Dunfermline Athletic’s five, two of them scored against their Fife rivals in mid-September.

That goal-shy record needs to change if the third-from-bottom Kirkcaldy club are to challenge at the top end of the table and the sooner the better, says Collins.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s something we’re aware of – we need to score more goals,” the 41-year-old told Raith TV after Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Queen’s Park at Kirkcaldy’s Stark’s Park.

“We need to be scoring more goals from set-pieces and open play.

“I don’t think anybody come come here and say we’re not an attacking team, that we’re not creating chances, that we’re not looking exciting because I think we’re all of those things, and I believe we’ve got good finishers, we’ve got players who can score goals, and they will and the wins will start coming, and that will compliment a lot of the good things we’re doing.

“We need to keep pushing because we’ve got a busy time coming up.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Raith’s goal difference of minus-six is the third-worst in the league, outdone only by Airdrie’s minus-12 and seventh-placed Hamilton Academical’s minus-seven.

See also …

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/sport/football/raith-rovers-boss-neill-collins-confident-results-will-come-despite-dropping-two-points-at-home-to-queens-park-4831455

Related topics:KirkcaldyFifeAirdrieoniansStark's ParkQueen's Park
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice