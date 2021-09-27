High five as Glenrothes move up to second

Warout Stadium

A Graeme Walker double and goals from Fionn McLeod-Kay, Reece Brown and Lea Schiavone with none in reply saw the Glens move onto the same points, but with a crucial game in hand, as league leaders Oakley United who have a slightly superior goal difference.

Oakley themselves copied Glen’s result, with a 5-0 home win of their own over Hawick RAU.

The management duo of John Kevin Smith and John Martin said they were delighted with the result and overall performance during the convincing 5-0 win at Warout Stadium.

They said: “It was a good start to the game after a good passage of play G finishing off brilliantly to make it 1-0.

“It was one direction but Newburgh were defending well with all their players behind the ball.

“We had a few more half chances but never really tested their goalkeeper again in the first half.

“Shortly in the second half we changed our shape to try and play through Newburgh and it wasn’t long before G got his second of the day.

“Newburgh tried to play but it just made the game more open for us and Fionn ran from deep and scored a nice volley from just inside the box.

“Our fourth goal was a screamer from Reece as he curled it into the top left hand corner.

“Lea Shiv got our last goal coming in from the back post and finishing at the near post.

“We’re pleased for the boys this weekend as they didn’t get frustrated and came up with the answers in what could have been an otherwise tricky day.

They added: A massive thanks to everyone who came along and supported the boys this weekend.”

The team was; 1 Adam Shaw, 2 Callum Kinnes, 3 Cammy Lumsden, 4 Lewis Grierson, 5 Michael Gibb, 6 Ryan McInnes, 7 Lea Schiavone, 8 Stephen King, 9 Graeme Walker, 10 Fionn McLeod-Kay, 11 Reece Brown – Subs – 21 Craig Richardson, 12 Ellis McQuade, 14 Kyle Bell, 15 Dylan Honeyman, 16 Ewan Coutts.