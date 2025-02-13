How Craig Easton got gig as assistant coach in Caribbean football

Montserrat striker Lyle Taylor plays for Colchester United (Pic Getty)

Craig Easton has been explaining how the “amazing” two-game spell he had as assistant coach with Caribbean outfit Montserrat in two CONCACAF Nations League qualifiers in March 2023 came about.

Easton said: "My friend Matt Lockwood, who had played with me at Leyton Orient - he also played for Dundee for years after that - got the job as technical director and manager with the Montserrat national team. He took over from Willie Donachie, a former Scottish international.

"Matt contacted me and said: 'Do you want to help me?' I replied: 'Where's that?' I had to Google it and when I saw it was a Carribean island I thought: 'We'll have a bit of that, we'll see what's happening'.

"And you know what, it was brilliant. I only had one trip out there. Matt is still the technical director but they've gone and appointed Lee Bowyer as manager now which is interesting.

"For me it was a great experience, a good bunch of lads. It is a UK territory with an active volcano on it.

"The team played a couple of games and flying on an eight-seater plane to get onto the island is just one of the craziest experiences of my life. It's amazing how football can open so many doors and give you so many good experiences.

"It was a good opportunity that I couldn't turn down and I was lucky enough that Fife College helped me out by letting me go and experience that.

"We lost 4-0 to Haiti in the first game - they're a good side with a lot of players that play in America and in France.

"Most of the guys we took on that trip were non league players, although we had a couple playing in bigger leagues down south.

"It was 0-0 at half-time but you could see that a lot of the guys we had were part-time because they ran out of steam.

"We didn’t take a couple of chances at 0-0 but didn’t take them and Haiti scored four.

"A few days later we played Guyana in Barbados which was a nice wee hop over. We did really well and got a 0-0 draw. With a wee bit of luck we maybe could have nicked it.

"Unfortunately it didn’t last for as long as I would have liked!”