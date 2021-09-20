Late penalty seals the win for Glenrothes

Jack Wilson heads home for Burntisland but Glens recovered to take the points.

A goal from Reece Brown and Graeme Walker’s spot kick five minutes from time gave Glens the three points against a Shipyard side who ended the game with ten men having taken the lead through a Jack Wilson header.

Shippy got off to a great start with Wilson’s headed effort coming after only nine minutes from a Matty Miller cross.

Glenrothes drew level on the stroke of half-time when they were awarded a free kick outside the box.

Brown stepped up and curled a great strike into the corner with Scott Costello left helpless.

Straight from the restart Costello would them get his marching orders when he fouled Brown outside his box.

The Glenrothes winner came when Darrell Anthony committed a foul in the box. He received a second yellow for the challenge and Walker made no mistake to seal the win.

Glens co-manager John Martin said he was pleased with the result after an uninspiring first half.

“The game started scrappy with both teams cancelling each other out.

"Our first chance of the game fell to Graeme Walker who missed with a header, Burntisland had their only chance of the first half and scored from it.

"We had a few half chances after that but nothing came of them.

"We then got a free kick at edge of the box, Reece Brown bravely stepped up and put it in the top corner to silence the away support.

"We went into half time drawing but myself and Kev [Smith, co-manager] weren’t happy with the tempo and our play.

"We were miles off the standards we have set in the last few weeks.

“I Think in the second half we got the reaction we were looking for. Burntisland played into our hand and lost their discipline that allowed us to dominate the second half.

"[We had] chance after chance, we thought it wasn’t going to come for us, but the referee gave us a penalty that G calmly slotted away to give us our well deserved victory.