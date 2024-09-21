Neill Collins calls for more 'streetwise' Raith Rovers after late Hamilton Accies draw

KIRKCALDY, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Raith's Ross Matthews at fulltime during a William Hill Scottish Championship match between Raith Rovers and Hamilton Academical at Stark's Park, on September 21, 2024, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins insists his team are on the right tracks despite being denied a first win in charge of the Stark’s Park side.

Former Barnsley boss Collins, 41, took charge earlier this month after the shock departure of Ian Murray – and he is yet to pick up a victory after three matches at the helm.

Despite holding a two-goal advantage over Hamilton Accies heading into the final ten minutes of Saturday’s Scottish Championship match, Raith were left reeling after Oli Shaw snatched an unlikely point for the visitors in injury-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For everything that was good – we are left feeling utter disappointment,” Collins admitted speaking to Raith TV. “It feels like a loss but it isn’t. To lose the points in that manner is really tough.

KIRKCALDY, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Raith manager Neill Collins during a William Hill Scottish Championship match between Raith Rovers and Hamilton Academical at Stark's Park, on September 21, 2024, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

“We are going through a tough moment. But it was an outstanding performance. We have things we’ll need to consider, we showed some frailties again that we also showed against Ayr United.

“I’m a big believer that results will follow performances. I should have being go in to give the players a pat on the back afterwards. There is no way that you should play that like and end up not winning the game.

“The lads will be going home confused because they should be feeling really good about themselves but instead they will be feeling down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First-half strikes from Lewis Stevenson and recent loan signing Finlay Pollock had Raith ahead after going behind to a penalty just 28 seconds into proceedings, and that coupled with the Kirkcaldy side chucking two late goals left the boss wanting to see a more streetwise approach from his players.

KIRKCALDY, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Raith's Lewis Vaughan recieves medical treatment for an injury during a William Hill Scottish Championship match between Raith Rovers and Hamilton Academical at Stark's Park, on September 21, 2024, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

“We need to do those little things that get you over the line; the dirty side of the game,” he added. “We’ll try address that. In terms of character, we showed loads of it. We played with energy, aggressiveness and intensity.

“But we need to be better in those specific moments. We’ll play a lot worse than that and win. We are just going through a little period – on any day we win that.”

There was more frustration for Raith – and gaffer Collins – when fans’ favourite Lewis Vaughan was forced off injured just 18 minutes into the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forward has already struggled with a few niggles this campaign and is just one of a number of key players missing for Raith, who now sit second bottom of the table level on points with Airdrie and Dunfermline Athletic.

On Vaughan’s injury, Collins revealed: “It looks as if it could be serious, which is really frustrating for him and the team. When you go down that early it usually isn’t good. But Lewis has come back from much bigger injuries in the past.

“We are missing too many key players.”