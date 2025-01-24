Raith Rovers add Middlesbrough star and ex-loanee is reunited with Neill Collins

Raith Rovers signing George Gitau shows off his new colours at Stark's Park (Pic by Alan Dalziel)

Latest Raith Rovers signing George Gitau is tipped to add versatility, physicality and pace to the squad, after joining on loan from English Championship outfit Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old right-back, who was born in Hamburg, Germany, served top football academies including Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Brighton before joining the Riverside Stadium outfit five years ago.

Since then, he has become a key player for Boro’s U18 and U21 teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m a young lad who’s hungry to play some first team football and basically prove to myself and my family that I have got the ability,” Gitau told Raith TV.

Former Raith star Lewis Jamieson has joined Sacramento Republic (Pic by Paul Byars/SNS Group)

"I’m ready for any type of challenge because there are going to be a lot of setbacks. But there are also going to be a lot of good moments.

"I know that Raith have good morals, the gaffer and players have a good mindset and everyone here holds core values to succeed and do well and that’s what I want to do with the boys.”

Over the 2023/24 season, Gitau made 12 appearances and scored four goals for the U21 side, showcasing his attacking ability as a right-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gitau then joined Marske United in the Northern League Division One on loan, gaining valuable senior experience.

Upon his return to Middlesbrough, he finished the campaign in style, scoring four goals in as many games for the U21s.

Raith posted online: “Known for his versatility, physicality and pace, George will add both defensive and offensive prowess.”

Meanwhile, forward Lewis Jamieson, who spent the first half of this season on loan at Raith from St Mirren, has left the Buddies to join US outfit Sacramento Republic, where he is reunited with manager Neill Collins, his Stark’s Park boss before the gaffer quit last month after 16 games in charge.

St Mirren would have been due training compensation for the 22-year-old, whose deal was set to expire this summer, but have agreed a deal that features a "significant sell on".