Raith Rovers add Middlesbrough star and ex-loanee is reunited with Neill Collins
The 21-year-old right-back, who was born in Hamburg, Germany, served top football academies including Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Brighton before joining the Riverside Stadium outfit five years ago.
Since then, he has become a key player for Boro’s U18 and U21 teams.
"I’m a young lad who’s hungry to play some first team football and basically prove to myself and my family that I have got the ability,” Gitau told Raith TV.
"I’m ready for any type of challenge because there are going to be a lot of setbacks. But there are also going to be a lot of good moments.
"I know that Raith have good morals, the gaffer and players have a good mindset and everyone here holds core values to succeed and do well and that’s what I want to do with the boys.”
Over the 2023/24 season, Gitau made 12 appearances and scored four goals for the U21 side, showcasing his attacking ability as a right-back.
Gitau then joined Marske United in the Northern League Division One on loan, gaining valuable senior experience.
Upon his return to Middlesbrough, he finished the campaign in style, scoring four goals in as many games for the U21s.
Raith posted online: “Known for his versatility, physicality and pace, George will add both defensive and offensive prowess.”
Meanwhile, forward Lewis Jamieson, who spent the first half of this season on loan at Raith from St Mirren, has left the Buddies to join US outfit Sacramento Republic, where he is reunited with manager Neill Collins, his Stark’s Park boss before the gaffer quit last month after 16 games in charge.
St Mirren would have been due training compensation for the 22-year-old, whose deal was set to expire this summer, but have agreed a deal that features a "significant sell on".
