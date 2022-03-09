Raith Rovers: Businesswoman joins board to help club move forward after David Goodwillie chaos

Susan Simpson, owner of Kirkcaldy’s Mind and Body and Studio, is taking a seat in the Stark’s Park boardroom amid the ongoing row over the David Goodwillie signing which plunged the club deep into crisis.

Simpson is an experienced HR professional and has held several senior positions in Marks & Spencers, Tesco Bank and currently Glasgow School of Art.

Welcoming her to the club, the board released a statement saying her appointment would help the club move forward.

It read: “Football has changed over the years and we as the board feel that Susan with her HR and small business experience is uniquely qualified to help the club adapt.

"The players and fans of today are very different from the era in which many of the current directors grew up and to survive the club must change the way we develop and support all of the Raith Rovers family whether that is players, club staff, volunteers, fans or the wider community.

"For this reason, we have also asked Susan to be the bridge between the Football Club and the Community Foundation.

"We really appreciate Susan accepting the challenge and know it is the responsibility of the Board to assist her with the implementation of the changes that she will undoubtedly recommend.”

It added: “Susan’s family are lifelong Raith Rovers fans, and she is now following in the footsteps of her great aunt and gran who both worked at Stark’s Park many years ago.”

