Raith Rovers launch new Fans Panel to bring supporters closer to decision makers

The club say the move “is part of the ongoing efforts to bring the voice of the fans closer to the decision makers at Raith Rovers”.

An announcement on the club’s website says: “This group of fans will act as a focus group, where the club can take feedback on things it has done, ask for feedback on plans or ideas, and receive general view from the fans on all things Raith Rovers.

Raith Rovers fans at the SPFL Trust Trophy Final. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

"The purpose of the group is to allow the club to speak to all corners of the fanbase in order to get feedback on anything that they have done or are considering doing, whilst also getting fan led views on things the club may not have considered.”

The move is bound to be popular among the Stark’s Park faithful after the fury following the signing of David Goodwillie in January, with the vast majority feeling the board were out of touch with the feelings of the club’s supporters.

The club is now holding a survey in order to attract a diverse range of supporters to the panel.