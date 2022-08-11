Raith Rovers loan signing Connor O’Riordan being backed to get even better after man-of-match debut

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor O'Riordan in action for Raith Rovers versus Dundee at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

The 18-year-old defender, loaned out by English League 2 side Crewe Alexandra until January, was called into action little over 24 hours after arriving in Fife from Cheshire but looked the part right from the start.

Manager Ian Murray was impressed by the youngster’s debut at Rovers’ Stark’s Park home ground in Kirkcaldy but believes the best is yet to come from him.

“Connor travelled up late Thursday night, trained with the boys on Friday morning, and then he was straight in, so it was a brilliant debut from him,” Murray told us. “It was a busy few days for him.

Raith Rovers defender Connor O'Riordan getting to grips with Dundee's Zak Rudden during their teams' Scottish Championship match at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

“He’s a good young player and he’ll get better. He’ll get used to the league, get used to opposition players and get used to his own team-mates.

“It was a very impressive debut from him and I think there’s plenty of room for improvement there as well.

“Loan players are here to play so we may as well get them in there. We’re mindful and respectful of how hard it can be for new players but we need to get them in and get them playing so they can get used to everything.

“Connor did really, really well but, as I say, there’s room for improvement. I’m sure of that.

“Once he gets a good understanding with Ryan Nolan at centre-half, the both of them will get better. That’s the thing that takes longest, getting an understanding with other players.”

O’Riordan is as happy to be here as is his new boss is to have him here as well, telling Raith TV: “It’s going to be a great experience, I think.

“It was something I didn’t really have to think about. The opportunity spoke for itself.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever come away from home but that’s probably the only thing that was difficult – leaving my family and stuff – but the opportunity I just think is something I couldn’t turn down.

“After this experience, I’ll come away a better person and a better player, so I never thought of turning it down.

“All my family agree that it’s the right thing to do – to come up and play as many games as I can.

“Now that I’ve had a taste of men’s football and stuff, I just want to keep testing myself and keep playing in these sort of games.”

He added: “I’m comfortable on the ball, I enjoy playing out from the back and I like a challenge.”