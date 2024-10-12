Neill Collins is pictured during his time managing Barnsley in the 2023-24 season (Pic Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Raith Rovers head coach Neill Collins has stated that he is “very proud” of what he achieved in his last managerial post at Barnsley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite having the Tykes in a fifth-place play-off spot with just one game remaining in the 2023-24 season, Collins was sacked and spent nine months out of the game before being appointed Raith gaffer last month.

He told the Fife Free Press: "I think that will be one (Barnsley) where I'll look back and be very proud of what we achieved over the 45 league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I didn't get to finish the last one off for whatever reason. But getting that team into the play-offs, a lot of the players had standout seasons for their careers, Devante Cole, Herbie Kane, Adam Phillips.

"It was a really great opportunity and a really great challenge and ultimately it ended up in me losing my job for whatever reason. But I look back proud of the work we did.

"I would have loved the opportunity to continue it but it transpired that it wasn't to be and I think I've ended up in a fantastic situation here at a club that's got a real long term vision that I want to be part of.

"The big term vision is quite clear. We all want the club to be in the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I think how we go about doing that is the really exciting part as well.

"Everyone wants to be in the Premier League. If you asked anyone in the Championship they'd say that's their big vision.

"Ours is to do it a certain way. I think you can see that with the work that's been done, giving us something substantial, a platform, saying: 'This is who we are, this is what we stand for'.

"We have started doing that over the past 18 months and hopefully I can carry that work on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collins also revealed that he is keen that recent signing Fankaty Dabo, an ex-Coventry City right-back – will pen a longer term contract at Raith having recently joined the Kirkcaldy club until January.

He said: "It's a great coup for the club to get him to come here. I think that says a lot about how attractive we can be to players.

"Hopefully he enjoys it so much and has a very successful time here. I'd like to think that if things go well enough that we'll both be wantimg to extend.

"I think right now he helps us until January. I believe that if everything goes well that will be extended.”