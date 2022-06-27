Raith Rovers reveal new home kit

Dylan Easton models the new Raith Rovers home kit.

The strip by manufacturer Joma was officially unveiled at the club’s Open Day at Stark’s Park on Sunday

Unlike last year's half and half design, the kit is blue with a red pin stripe alongside a double white collar.

It also features club’s new front-of-shirt sponsor, The Dean Park Hotel, with Carr’s Flour Mills continuing to appear on the back of the collar line for the eighth year in a row.

Kirkcaldy's Dean Park Hotel is the new main kit sponsor.

Also at the bottom of the back of the shirt is the logo for Andy’s Man Club, a Kirkcaldy support group for males over 18, with £1 from every kit sold going to the charity which meets at Stark’s Park on a Monday evening.

The fan-inspired kit was developed with the assistance of Rovers' fan Calum Rolland, who has provided various retail concepts over the last 12-months for the club.

The kit was initially put on sale at the Open Day, and can now be bought online here.

Carrs once again appear on the back of the home top.

"We’d like to thank all of our commercial partners for their continued support of our club, along with those involved in the design process of the new kit.