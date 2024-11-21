Scott Brown celebrates after volleying in a screamer to seal a 2-1 home league win over eventual champions Dundee United last season (Pic Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown has revealed that wanting to lead the Kirkcaldy team to the Scottish Premiership was a main reason why he has put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension tying him to the Kirkcaldy club until May 2027.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a pretty easy decision to make to be honest,” former Peterhead star Brown, 30 – who first joined Rovers in the summer of 2022 - told Raith TV. “As soon as the club wanted to extend my contract it was a no brainer for me.

"When the contract’s coming to an end I can speak to clubs from January 1 because you are in the last six months of your contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The manager (Neill Collins) pulled me in and said that the club were really keen on extending it.

Scott Brown has revealed he had no hesitation in signing new Raith deal offered by Neill Collins (Pic Alan Dalziel)

"From that moment on it’s really down to my agent and Pottsy (Raith technical director John Potter). There’s a lot of stuff going on in the background but as a player you need to remain focused on your job, remain focused on the game in between discussions and I feel like I did that OK.

"As a player you want it out the way because you don’t really want any distraction. I’m delighted to get it done.

"Feeling at home here was a big thing. I discussed it with my family and decided that I’m happier here than what I would be elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since I’ve come here the fans and everyone has been brilliant with me. And I enjoy my work first and foremost, coming in here every day and being the captain and hopefully being a leader on the pitch.

"This now feels like home and I feel this was a good opportunity to be the captain that leads this club to the SPL.

"It’s where I’ve been really enjoying my football and where I hope to continue enjoying my football for the next two years.

"It’s always nice to have other clubs interested in you as it shows that I’m doing well as a player first and foremost and a leader secondly.

"But I’m really enjoying my time here, really enjoying working with the boys, the new manager and all the members of staff have been brilliant with me since I’ve come in.”