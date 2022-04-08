The club has unveiled a new deal which will see the Dean Park Hotel’s name on the front of the jerseys for the 2022-23 campaign and beyond.

The new home kit is expected to be formally launched in the coming weeks.

The change of name on the front came after McDermid - a lifelong fan and former director - tore up his links with the club in protest at the signing of Goodwillie.

Colin and Margaret Smart at Kirkcaldy's Dean Park Hotel with the SPFL Trust TRophy

The arrival of the striker from Clyde who was ruled to be a rapist in a 2016 civil court - although no criminal proceedings followed.

Rovers will start the new football season with new kit and a new front of shirt sponsor.

Colin and Margaret Smart, owners of The Dean Park Hotel, have been Rovers fans for over 60-years, and have supported the club in many ways during that time.

The hotel have been the back of shirt sponsor since 2020.

The duo said: “We’re delighted to have finalised our new partnership with Raith Rovers.

“We’ve been fans of the club for many a year and we even started taking our grandson when he was three, so this is a big big day for the family, it’s really important to us.

“The club alongside the hotel are longstanding members of the community and we believe that the partnership is beneficial for both parties.

“It’s a really exciting time to be involved with Rovers and we’re looking forward to the next few years.”

The sponsorship deal was also welcomed by Tom Morgan, commercial director.

He said: “The Dean Park’s stature on the local community aligns with the club’s values and we are delighted to have been able to secure the latest of a long line of Partnerships.

“Whether it’s the first team, women’s team, academy or community foundation, all of us at Raith Rovers are thankful to Colin, Margaret and the Dean Park Hotel for their continued support for the coming seasons.”