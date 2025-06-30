Raith Rovers: Former Dundee United and Celtic winger Paul McMullan is Barry Robson target and has now left Derry City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul McMullan has played his last game for Derry City amid reports that the former Dundee winger is set to sign for Raith Rovers this summer transfer window.

Derry Now confirmed that the 29-year-old Scot said his goodbyes last Friday night after coming on as a substitute for League of Ireland outfit during their 3-0 win over Drogheada United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raith Rovers ‘target’ leaves Derry City

McMullan has been linked to the Stark’s Park side, with the Daily Record detailing that Barry Robson is keen on bringing the ex-Celtic youth prospect to the club as he builds his squad ahead of the new campaign. The winger previously impressed in the second tier and was named in the PFA Scotland Championship team of the year after helping Dundee win promotion.

The Fifers kicked off their pre-season campaign on Saturday with a 2-1 defeat to Lowland League outfit Linlithgow Rose and are preparing for a tough Scottish Championship season with both St Johnstone and Ross County both having been relegated out of the top flight.

McMullan, who joined the Candystripes two summers ago, has made over 60 appearances for Derry City and was initially a mainstay in the team under previous management. Under current boss Tiernan Lynch, the winger has only managed five starts so far this term.

Raith may need to negotiate a fee with the Brandywell-based side to secure the signing of McMullan. He is the second Scot to return home from Derry City with fellow ex-Championship winger Dom Thomas leaving the club to join Scott Brown’s Ayr United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynch however has brought in former Airdrieonians midfielder Adam Frizzell to bolster his squad as they look to push leaders Shamrock Rovers. The Candystripes sit second in the table.