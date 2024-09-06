Neill Collins was this week appointed as Raith Rovers' new manager (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

New Raith Rovers gaffer Neill Collins has described injured skipper Scott Brown, 29, as the Kirkcaldy side’s “driving force”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about midfield dynamo Brown, who hasn’t played for Rovers since the 2-1 league cup defeat at Ross County on July 20, Former Tampa Bay Rowdies and Barnsley manager Collins told the Fife Free Press: “Without causing any rifts in the changing room - because there's obviously a lot of good players - but I think Scott Brown always catches the eye.

"He's been here a while, he's the captain, the driving force in there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are so fortunate to come in the building and have two senior players like Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon as well.

Injured skipper Scott Brown is greatly admired by his new gaffer Neill Collins (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

"I think the players are so lucky to have two guys like that. I've watched them and the level of professionalism - and I'm talking across my own career - is top.

"For a club like this to have them as we're trying to improve sets a great standard.

"Someone like Euan Murray, who I watched at Kilmarnock when he was there, a great defender at this level, been successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Across the squad, to varying levels I know, but the players' attitude in their first day at training, I'd like to think everyone was at it.

"There's different levels to that but it was brilliant, really, really good.

"If we can get that it's going to be very enjoyable.”

Ironically, Collins’ first game in charge of Raith sees him go directly against another Scott Brown – Ayr United’s manager – as the two teams square off in an SPFL Trust Trophy third round tie at Somerset Park this Sunday, kick-off 1pm.

Collins added: “Scott has done a great job. “From the outside at Fleetwood it looked like he’d done more than adequate. “I wonder if they’d stayed up if he would have stayed. Fair play, he came back and has taken a good opportunity at Ayr. “He’s had the benefit of five or six months which has carried him into this season. “They’re doing a lot of good things, causing teams problems in the final third. “They are well set up structurally and score a lot of goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every game is going to be tough this season, everyone can beat everyone.

“It’s a cup tie so we want to be positive and hopefully get off to a decent start.

“I’m looking forward to it and I’m sure I’ll take a bit of stick being a Killie man!

“Shaun Byrne will come back from suspension and we’re hoping Sam Stanton and Kieran Freeman will be available for the squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about the style of football Raith fans can expect the team to play under his management, Collins said: "It's a common thing now the style of football. I think in large ways it might be dictated to by who do we have available? Who do we bring in?

"At certain times if you have your full strength team you can go straight at it. But if you're missing a couple of key guys you might have to adapt.

"The big thing we want to do is score a lot of goals. I think if you score a lot of goals you're not going too far wrong.

"I think generally I've been able to do that with the teams that I've managed so we'll be looking to do that.

"And I think we did that at times last year. We need to win some games, but we also want to do it in a style that the fans enjoy.”