Why Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson works his players so much in training

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson watching his team beat Dunfermline Athletic 2-0 on Friday night (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers gaffer Barry Robson has revealed the main reasons why any team he manages is worked extremely hard when undergoing gruelling running sessions during their regular training stints.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robson, 46, previously managed top flight Aberdeen between 2022 and 2024 and then had almost a year out of the game before taking over as Raith gaffer on December 29, 2024.

He told Raith TV: “I know a lot of people say the players get worked hard here but it's not just running for the sake of running we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's actually a periodised week where we do things that are clever and it's based on trying to keep players free from injury.

"Also to make you sharp and athletic. I've worked on it for a lot of years to try and keep my teams fit and the team sharp.”

Ex-Scotland international midfielder Robson, whose playing career between 1997 and 2016 included spells with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Dundee United, Celtic, Middlesbrough, Vancouver Whitecaps, Sheffield United and Aberdeen, also said he was very impressed with Raith’s first goal by Lewis Stevenson and overall display when seeing off Dunfermline Athletic 2-0 in Friday night’s Fife derby.

"We never worked on that one (getting first goalscorer Lewis Stevenson forward),” he said. “We worked on the press before it and Dylan (easton) winning the ball back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a great bit of calmness by Paul McMullan to play the pass as well. I'm so pleased for him because you could see the energy. He's probably looking as fit as he's ever looked. I think all the players do.That's a pleasing part for me.”