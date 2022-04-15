150th Open: Community drop-in sessions before huge crowds descend on St Andrews

The R&A is organising the event for residents during April and May, to get more information about landmark golf championships which are expoewcted to draw huge crowds to the town - as well as the sport’s biggeSt stars.

Locals, including businesses will be able to speak with representatives from The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, Fife Council and other local agencies.

The world famous Swilcan Bridge at St Andrews (Pic: Michael Gillen)

They will be able to answer questions on how the locals may be affected in the lead up to, during and after the Championships.

The first community session is on Thursday, April 12, from 1:00pm-6:00pm at The R&A headquarters.

A second one takes place at the same venue on Thursday, May 26 from the same times.

No slots need to be booked to attend these sessions.