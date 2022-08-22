Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move comes amid record levels of interest in playing the world’s most famous golf course.

The Private Advanced Tee Time ballot - regarded as the last chance for golfers around the world to secure a guaranteed slot for 2023 - will open later this month following a two-year COVID hiatus.

Following pent-up demand from golfers unable to travel in the last two years as well as the hugely successful hosting of The 150th Open in July, an unprecedented number of entries are expected.

The ballot will open for a two-week period from Wednesday, August 24 to September 7 with golfers able to select up to three dates for a 2023 tee time alongside one of the other six renowned St Andrews Links courses.

With more than 1,000 slots available in the ballot, it means a welcome boost for golf tourism in Scotland given the huge global draw of the Home of Golf for the country.

In previous years, 60 per cent of all advanced ballot applicants have been from North America - the biggest international inbound market for golf tourism in Scotland.

Applicants will receive the results in October, allowing them time to plan for their trip in 2023.

A spokesperson for St Andrews Links Trust said: “Demand for tee times since the pandemic has been unprecedented.

"We know from our authorised tour operator partners that they have virtually sold out of packages for 2023 so this represents the last opportunity to try to secure a guaranteed tee time for next year.

”With tee times having been rolled over from 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, this is the first time we have been in a position to run the advanced ballot in two years so we expect huge demand.”

Since restrictions were eased, demand for Old Course tee times through the daily ballot - conducted 48 hours in advance - has increased significantly.