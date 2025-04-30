Fife Flyers’ 1985 reunion events: where to get tickets for live show, when is new exhibition open

The reunion events start this weekend

The 40th anniversary celebrations for Fife Flyers’ groundbreaking British championship victory gets underway this weekend.

The 1985 victory at Wembley was a defining moment in the club’s history - and sparked a resurgence in the sport in Kirkcaldy.

Now a group of fans have pulled together a series of events to reunite the team and celebrate their landmark success, with all proceeds going to CHAS and Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre.

> Live show

On Friday (May 2) the team will be reunited for a special live show at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes.

Canadian stars Ron Plumb, Danny Brown and Dave Stoyanovich are flying in specially for the event which will also include all the local players for a night of memories and stories, and some great video footage rarely seen for 40 years.

Tickets, £25 from onfife.com from HERE or at the box office.

There is also an online auction to bid for replicas of the 1985 strips. Bids can be placed here

There is also a limited opportunity for winners to have a personal message added to the top.

> Exhibition

A new exhibition celebrating the 1985 championship and the history of Fife Flyers has opened at Kirkcaldy Galleries from Saturday, and runs until June 8.

It has been curated by Alan Westwater, former programme editor, and features mementos donated by players as well as programmes, pictures and information panels explaining the importance of the championship win.

The exhibition is free to view upstairs at Kirkcaldy Galleries. Saturday morning will see Provost Jim Liehsman attend an informal launch.

> Sportsman’s Dinner

The players and guests will also have lunch at Strathearn Hotel, Kirkcaldy on Sunday.