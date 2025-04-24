Fife Flyers’ legend Danny Brown in town with message for fans ahead of reunion show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife Flyers’ legend Danny Brown has landed in Kirkcaldy ahead of celebrations to mark the 40th anniversary of the team’s 1985 British championship victory.

The Canadian will be reunited with fellow imports Ron Plumb and Dave Stoyanovich, and all the British players at a live show at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on Friday, May 2 - for a night that promises to be packed with memories and great stories of a season that defined the sport in the Kingdom for a generation and more. Tickets here.

The show will tell the story of the season, from a training camp Aviemore to triumph at Wembley, and feature video footage which hasn’t been seen for many years.

The players will be on stage with hosts Ali McLaren and Joe Rowbotham to talk about their successes, and the impact they had on the community.

Danny Brown (left) will be joined at the Rothes Halls show by Ron Plumb and Dave Stoyanovich (Pic: Submitted)

The show is part of a weekend of celebrations which will also include the launch of an exhibition of memorabilia at Kirkcaldy Galleries. It features many artefacts donated by players and fans as well photographs and programmes from 1985, and tells the story of the club’s role in the community against the backdrop of the miners’ strike.,

Brown is looking forward to reuniting with team-mates who have become lifelong friends and the fans who made him and his fellow Canadians so welcome.

“It is great to come back and celebrate our championship win, and also meet all our friends,” he said. “It was such a special time - and special for the community.”

And he urged fans to snap up the remaining tickets to the show - on sale at the theatre box office and online

“You can relive those times and get some inside scoops on what was going on, and also really get a feel for the joy, friendship and happiness during that season. Winning breeds that, but it wasn’t just the team - we fed off the community and how they reacted.”

Brown, Plumb and Stoyanovich are flying in specially for the celebrations which fall exactly 40 years to the day of their triumph at Wembley Arena in London.

The 1984-85 season saw Flyers finish runners-up in the Heineken Premier League and the Bluecol Cup before triumphing in the championship final against old rivals Murrayfield Racers. They also doubled gates at Fife Ice Arena, playing to full houses as a result of a huge drive to re-ignite the sport in the community. Many fans queued for hours to get in - what the ‘house full’ signs up even when the BBC cameras rolled into town and games were broadcast live on Grandstand with an afternoon face-off.