Fife Flyers add fifth Scandinavian import to new look roster

Two-way forward Lucas Sandstrom has put pen to paper to ice with the Kirkcaldy club for the 2022-23 campaign.

He was part of Sheffield Steelers’ roster in 2019-20, but has spent most of his career in Swedish hockey.

Since the pandemic he has iced in just over 20 games.

Two-way forward Lucas Sandstrom has signed for Fife Flyers (Pic: Bildbryan)

Sandstrom, 32, made four appearances with Czech side HC Poruba, and one with Swedish club, Vasterviks last season.

In 2020-21, he logged 18 games with Ostersunds and Fagersta.

Across his career he has made over 500 appearances icing with a number of Swedish teams.

Todd Dutiaume, Flyers;’ head coach and general manager, said: “Lucas is an experienced pro who

“He skates really well, kills penalties and can add depth in offence.”

Sandstrom is the fifth Scandinavian import to be added to a new-look roster which contains just three returning imports from last season.

Already signed are Jonas Emmerdahl, Janne Laakkonen, Mikael Johansson, and Janne Kivilahti.

Sandstrom - the nephew of former NHL player Tomas Sandström, who was a part of the 1997 Stanley Cup winning Detroit Red Wings side - is looking forward to a return to UK ice hockey.

He said: “I am really pumped to start the season up in Fife and help the team win games.

“ I am a two way forward who works hard, tries to play with some grit and also score some points.

“I have only heard good things about the fans and town when talking to Jonas Emmerdahl. I know it is always a good atmosphere in Fife.