Fife Flyers head coach Todd Dutiaume on the bench. (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Swedish defenceman Erik Naslund and American forward Michael McNicholas have both signed up for the 2021/22 Elite Ice Hockey League season.

Right-handed D-man Naslund joins Fife after playing for a decade in the Swedish HockeyEttan league – the third tier of hockey in Sweden.

In his ten years in the league he has played for Ostersunds IK, Morrums GoIS, Tyringe SoSS, Nybro Vikings, and Vallentuna.

During that time he has played 339 times and scored 140 points from the blue line.

Fife Flyers head coach Todd Dutiaume said: “As a general rule of thumb Swedish guys who we have worked with and talked to over the years you can rely on them to have a good manner, attention to detail and I like what they are capable of.

“Erik’s name came through as a good reference from [former Flyer] Jonas Emmerdahl.

"He is a right-handed D-man, something we have been lacking a little bit in the past.

"He has a very similar style to what Emmer brought to the table.

“He has great offensive capability and will play at both ends of the ice and something that we really need at the back end as a steadying influence and I Erik is going to be a fantastic D-man for this club.”

McNicholas makes the trip across the Atlantic for the first time and will leave his current club, the Tulsa Oilers who play in the ECHL.

The 27-year-old from Reno, Nevada has racked up an impressive score card in the ECHL.

In his first full season in 2018/19 he played in the league with the Maine Mariners and played 65 times and scored 53 points.

His second season with Maine Mariners was also fruitful with 60 appearances and 38 points.

In season 2020/21 he played with three clubs: Utah Grizzlies, Indy Fuel and Tulsa Oilers – scoring 25 points in 51 appearances.

Before joining the ECHL McNicholas learned his trade with the University of New Hampshire’s NCAA side.

Dutiaume added: “Michael is going to provide a solid offensive punch for the squad.

"I spoke to him this week and he is thrilled to be part of the club and excited to get here.

“It is important that, moving on from previous seasons, we have had guys that are reliable offensively and Michael will fall into this category and be relied on heavily in all offensive situations.”

