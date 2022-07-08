Fife Flyers: Bari McKenzie returns to rink which is ‘a special place to play’

The veteran forward has agreed terms for the new campaign which will be his 16th season in EIHL hockey.

Hugely popular with fans, he is the fourth player to be announced this week, with fellow returnee, defenceman Jonas Emmerdahl, joined by newcomers Dillon Lawrence from Dundee Stars, and Brayden Sherbinin who is coming to Kirkcaldy after two seasons playing top flight hockey in France.

McKenzie is looking forward to lacing up his skates come September.

Bari McKenzie is the fourth signing announced this week by Fife Flyers (Pic: Derek Young)

He said: “From the first time I spoke to Todd in the summer of 2018 I knew Fife was a special place for any player to play, and it has certainly not let me down.

“It is a privilege to wear the Flyers jersey knowing the history of the club and I can’t wait to be back wearing it again next season.”

He admitted the return after a two -year pandemic enforced absence was tough for all.

“Last season coming back from a long lay-off was always going to be hard for everyone, but we got through it and with the passionate fans in Fife I know we can make next season memorable for the club.

“I can’t wait to see everyone back at the rink after the summer.”

McKenzie is the third British skater to be unveiled so far.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, said: “Bari understands how crucial it will be for him to be in top condition coming into camp this year.

“Not only to give himself every chance to have a strong individual season but more importantly to provide the team with the support and experience he brings to the table.