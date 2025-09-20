Fife Flyers: Belfast/Glasgow key weekend in Challenge Cup bid

The first win is on the boards, the first shut out recorded and the first points secured - Fife Flyers’ new era is now underway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tuesday night’s 4-0 Challenge Cup win over Dundee Stars was the first marker for the club’s new owners, with all eyes focussed on this weekend’s two big games; a long journey to face Belfast Giants on Saturday, and an eagerly awaited clash with Glasgow Clan at Fife Ice Arena on Sunday (5:00pm).

The results could hold the key to Flyers’ hopes of grabbing one of the semi-final berths on offer in its cup qualifying group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stars sit top of the mini table with four points from their first three games, with Flyers, Giants and Clan all on two points - and Dundee;s big 7-4 win in Belfast suggests this year may be more open than ever.

Josh Winquist celebrates his goal against Dundee Stars (Pic: Derek Young)

Flyers cross the Irish Sea just one week after they went down 4-1 on home ice to Adam Keefe’s side on Saturday.

That match saw them lose key forward Justin Ducharme after a hefty collision into the boards. He came back out at the start of the second period, but returned immediately to the dressing-room.

Czech forward Vastimil Dostalek also missed the opening weekend, and, with a few players nursing injuries, it has been a testing start for head coach Jamie Russell - underlining the importance of that midweek win to fire up the room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was delighted with the win, and the performance over Stars.

That winning feeling ... Flyers players celebratory huddle (Pic: Derek Young)

“It was a great effort on the road with a real short bench - couple of guys are banged up,” he said. “It started with our leadership. Garet Hunt was outstanding, and did everything right. Shane Owen was outstanding to get the shut out, and it was good to see the goals - a few guys got the monkey off their backs.”

The win will also help to keep the momentum going off the ice.

Crowds are up on last season with over 2600 taking ijn the pre-season challenge game. Just under 2000 in the rink last weekend. Sunday’s attendance should easily match that with Clan bringing a big support through from the west.

> Fife Flyers v Glasgow Clan, Sunday, September 21, face-off 5:0pm. Tickets https://fifeflyers.co.uk/tickets-2/