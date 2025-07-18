Oivier LeBlanc has confirmed his departure from Fife Flyers

The 2024-25 team captain has signed with Tahoe Knight Monsters, the ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights.

The 29-year old is the third defenceman to depart the roster after Brodie Kay went to Cardiff Devils and Dan Krenzelok signed for Czech side, HC Dukla. Also gone is forward Phelix Martineau who has joined Laval Pétroliers in the semi-pro LNAH.

LeBlanc came to Flyers from a season in France where he iced Angers. Prior to that he played in North America with ECHL outfits, Kalamazoo Wings - where he played with former Flyers’ forward Max Humitz - and Florida Everblades as well as AHL teams, Cleveland Monsters and Belleville Senators.

He played his Major Junior hockey with the Saint John Sea Dogs and Cape Breton Screaming Eagles both of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.