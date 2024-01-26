Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He has been sidelined through injury since leaving the game against Belfast Giants on December 23, but has been back on ice for the past week in training.

Owen is likely to play one of the weekend games with Kevin Lindskoug handling the netminding studies in Sunday’s home game against Cardiff Devils.

Coach Tom Coolen also has team captain Jonas Emmerdahl back from injury which should see a return to playing at centre for Vitalijs Pavlovs who had dropped back on to the blue line to shore up the defence in recent games – and as his injury worries ease, the coach could also have a healthy scratch to pick, but he is keeping his cards close to his chest over which forward will sit out either night.

Shane Owen makes a welcome return to action for Fife Flyers this weekend (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Flyers go into the games looking to maintain their good form which kept them firmly in the race for a play-off spot.

In his Friday update, Coolen said: “It is a big weekend - like every weekend - and we need everyone to play at their best to be competitive. That is our goal. We have two tough opponents.”