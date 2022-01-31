Fife Flyers defenceman Imants Lescovs leaves club with immediate effect

Fife Flyers’ defencman Imants Lescovs has left the club with immediate effect.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 31st January 2022, 3:19 pm

The Latvian played in Sunday’s 6-2 loss to Sheffield Steelers - but that turned out to be his final game.

Lescovs has left the club on personal grounds, according to a club statement - and Flyers have asked fans to respect his privacy at this time.

The statement added: “We would like to thank Imants for his time and service at the club and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Iamnts Lescovs has left Fife Flyers (Pic: Derek Young)

Lescovs, 27, joined the club at the start of the season, after playing in a number of European countries.

He came to Flyers from Polish outfit Zaglebie Sosnowiec, and also also iced in Romania, Latvia, Italy and France among others.

His departure comes at a time when Flyers are running with just four defencemen due to injuries.

On Sunday, Jeff Hutchins, assistant coach, announced a new player was due in this week.

