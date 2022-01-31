Fife Flyers defenceman Imants Lescovs leaves club with immediate effect
Fife Flyers’ defencman Imants Lescovs has left the club with immediate effect.
The Latvian played in Sunday’s 6-2 loss to Sheffield Steelers - but that turned out to be his final game.
Lescovs has left the club on personal grounds, according to a club statement - and Flyers have asked fans to respect his privacy at this time.
The statement added: “We would like to thank Imants for his time and service at the club and wish him well in his future endeavours.”
Lescovs, 27, joined the club at the start of the season, after playing in a number of European countries.
He came to Flyers from Polish outfit Zaglebie Sosnowiec, and also also iced in Romania, Latvia, Italy and France among others.
His departure comes at a time when Flyers are running with just four defencemen due to injuries.
On Sunday, Jeff Hutchins, assistant coach, announced a new player was due in this week.