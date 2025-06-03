Fife Flyers’ exhibition: last chance to see memorabilia from 1985 championship

Ice hockey fans have one last chance to visit a local exhibition celebrating Fife Flyers' 1985 Wembley triumph.

The British Championship anniversary exhibition has been running for six weeks at Kirkcaldy Galleries and closes this Sunday (June 8).

Organisers have been delighted at the interest it has generated, and believe it proves that despite recent uncertainty, the sport retains a beating heart in the Kingdom.

A steady stream of visitors has enjoyed viewing historic video footage, photos, publications and a variety of memorabilia including match tickets, players' clothing and equipment and even an itinerary for supporters travelling to Wembley 40 years ago.

Ailsa Gormley from OnFife (standing, centre) flanked by former Flyers players Murray McLellan and Dougie Latto. (Pic: Submitted)

Original artwork by local artist Rebecca Thomson and a sign liberated from Flyers' Wembley dressing room door added colour to a display that stimulated discussion among fans of all ages.

The exhibition also saw the launch of a first ever reminiscence event when former players Dougie Latto and Murray McLellan join fans to share memories of a very special season.

Alan Westwater, who has led the curation of the exhibition, said: "The interest and enthusiasm has really been immense. We had hoped to help increase footfall in the galleries in its centenary year and that has definitely happened. We've met former players, scores of old and new fans, school groups and a lot of casual visitors just passing through.

"Time and again people have shared their experiences of playing or following the sport and just living in a hockey town. It seems that everyone has a story to tell connected with the team or the rink.

The banner promoting the memorabilia exhibition at Kirkcaldy Galleries (Pic: Submitted)

"We've had visitors from all over Scotland, the south of England, Italy and North America.

"I spoke to a Canadian family who were visiting Scotland from Alberta, and who are rooting for Edmonton Oilers in this year's Stanley Cup Final. They were fascinated to discover the connection between the Flyers and the Oilers' Connor Brown, whose father is former Flyer Danny Brown.

"One local couple were watching some of the footage and realised it was a game that had been televised live on their wedding day 40 years ago. The husband confessed that he spent most of the afternoon's wedding celebrations watching the game on a TV in a side room!"

The unanimously positive comments in the visitors' book show that the Exhibition struck a chord and the 1985 Fife Flyers team clearly still means a great deal to many people.

"Fabulous memories of a very special era," wrote one. "A great time with a great team," wrote another.

Many families enjoyed the event and saw the years roll back. "It was so good to watch my dad reminisce," wrote one woman, a teenager 40 years ago, "We shared so many memories going to Flyers together."

For another fan the Heineken era was simply "One of the happiest periods of my life. Flyers were rockstars to me as a 14/15 year-old."

Alan added: “It was interesting and actually quite moving to see how much it all meant to people. There's no doubt that whatever the current status of the club, there is still huge goodwill for the team out there. Hockey retains a huge following in Fife and its history is valued in the community. Hopefully the future will provide great memories for the next generation too."