Fife Flyers fans boo Glasgow Clan coach as Flyers dismantle his team on the ice

Their 7-2 win was also their first success on home ice, and it was built on a first period demolition of their west coast rivals who are mired in problems off the ice.

After a week which started with a catastrophically mismanaged signing of a player linked to a rape charge - engulfing the club in controversy and damaging headlines - Clan coach, Malcolm Cameron, made that long walk centre ice to a chorus of “sacked in the morning.”

The home crowd already made its feelings clear, booking him across the ice at the end of the first period which saw Fife run riot.

That 4-0 opening stanza was as good as anything Fife fans have seen on home ice this season, and it whetted their appetite for more as they got right behind the team across the 60 minutes.

It was also the performance the team had been hinting at, but one that only came when the line-up was restored to full strength with Mikael Johansson proving to be a key addition in the forward line.

All night long they stole pucks from a muddled Clan, and created enough chances to win by an even wider margin.

Defenceman Brayden Sherbinen got the first of his two goals at 6:38, moving neatly along the blue line before pulling the trigger on the powerplay.

A second powerplay from Zack Phillips at 12:33 was enough to send Clan netminder Zach Driscoll to the bench.

Hung out to dry by his defence, he’d seen enough, and handed over the duties to Ty Taylor whose first job was to scoop the puck from the net as Shawn Cameron converted off Janne Laakkonen’s pass.

Cameron called an immediate time-out to zero effect as Fife’s momentum saw them totally dominate the opening period.

Sherbinen struck for 4-0 at 14:23 as the visitors found zero respite on the ice pad.

Jonas Emmerdahl opened the second period with a fine shot from the point juist 1:26 the second.

Taylor made a glorious save to deny Lucas Sanstrom on the powerplay before the specialist team duly delivered just after the halfway stage as Phillips bagged his second.

Clan finally got on the boards in the last minute of the period through Nolan Laporte and a second from Gary Haden at 51:17, but the last word went to Fif, with a goal that summed up their speed and movement.

Johanssen made the first great steal, and Kivilahti the second to set up Bari McKenzie for his second goal in two weekends.

It ended 7-2. It could have been 12-2.