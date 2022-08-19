Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hugely popular forward announced he was hanging up his skates in a post on his Twitter page.

Finucci spent four seasons playing in Kirkcaldy, and earned respect for his wholehearted work-rate and commitment as well as some stunning goals in big games.

The 35-year old from Burnaby, British Columbia, paid fulsome tribute as he decided to call time on a career which took him from North America to the UK, Denmark and into Europe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He wrote: “I knew at some point I would have to face this moment, but thanks to many people along the way I I had the privilege to play for a long time.”

He singled out his family for their support from his days in junior ice hockey onwards.

“My parents and family sacrificed so much when I started, and all throughout my time in hockey.

Carlo Finucci with the Gardiner Conference trophy. Pic: Steve Gunn

“There were many ups and downs but they were always the constant support that was needed to get through them.

“Hockey isn’t a cheap sport to play but they gave me and my brother Marco every opportunity.

“ I am truly grateful for that and all the time they had to spend in cold rinks cheering me on.”

There was similar praise for his wife Kaley, underlining his strong family ties.

Carlo Finucci celebrates his overtime winner in Manchester. December 21, 2019. Pic: Mark Ferriss

“I wouldn’t have been able to continue playing this long if it wasn’t for Kaley,” he said. “She dropped everything and followed me overseas to Denmark.

“There are many ways she was there for me, but the best was the birth our son during my second last season.

“Going through that alone, away from home, not surrounded by family and friends was very difficult and a huge sacrifice,

“We are blessed with our beautiful son Mateo, and are looking forward to settling at home in Vancouver.”Finucci’s career brought him from Denmark to the UK where he iced with Swindon Wildcats before making the jump up to the EIHL after Fife gave him the opportunity he wanted - and he grabbed it with both hands, spending four seasons in Kirkcaldy.

“To all my team mates,coaches, EQ trainers, staff, it has been an amazing ride and I thank you for all you have contributed to my career.

“It’s crazy to think of how many cities around the world I will be able to connect with former colleagues.

“To the fans, you guys are the heartbeat of the sport.”