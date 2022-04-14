Fife Flyers’ fans surprise honour for Todd Dutiaume ahead of 25th anniversary with club

The surprise presentation came at the end of season awards as the Canadian prepares to mark 25 years with the team.

He is the longest-serving import in its history.

The Supporters Club produced a video featuring tributes from past and present players.

Todd Dutiaume pictured at the Flyers Hockey Show staged with the Fife Free Press (Pic: Derek Young)

They included Mark Morrison, who brought him to Fife in 1998 and then handed the coaching baton on to him in 2005.

Morrison said “Congratulations on the long tenure and keep it going.”

There were warm tributes from EIHL coaches Adam Keefe, Danny Stewart and Ryan Finnerty, together with former players Bobby Chaumont, Frank Morris, Carlo Finucci and Andy Samuel.

Finucci said: “Twenty five years in any sport is an amazing and shows the love and dedication you have for the club.”

Samuel added: “It’s a huge achievement – not many people achieve that feat.”

He also recalled Dutiaume’s first day in the dressing room, hailing it “the start of making great memories” including the British championship finals win in Hull.

Dutiaume’s coaching partner, Jeff Hutchins described him as the most “humble, genuine person” saying he was a great mentor.

The presentation was made at the awards night held at Styx in Kirkcaldy.