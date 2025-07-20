Fife Flyers’ forward Lucas Chiodo departs club after two seasons

Fife Flyers’ forward Lucas Chiodo has left the club to return to play in the Alps League.

Chiodo was one of the few bright sparks in a tough 2024-25 campaign, and one of the team’s most wholehearted players after emerging from the shadows of Troy Lajeuenesse and Kyle Osterberg. He finished last season as runner-up in the Mirror of Merit award, underlining his commitment and contribution to games across the season. Chiodo is the fourth import from last season to find a new cub. Fellow forward Phelix Martineau has signed for Laval Pétroliers in the semi-pro LNAH, while from the blue line, Olivier LeBlanc has joined ECHL outfit Tahoe Knight Monsters, and Dan Krenzelock has joined Czech side HC Dukla Jihlava.