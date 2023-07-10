News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Fife Flyers: Head coach Tom Coolen lauds qualities of new offensive signings Kyle Osterberg, Lucas Chiodo and Troy Lajeunesse

Fife Flyers have made a major bid to strengthen their attack by signing three new offensive players ahead of the 2023-24 ice hockey season.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:20 BST
Tom Coolen is delighted with his three new attacking acquisitionsTom Coolen is delighted with his three new attacking acquisitions
Tom Coolen is delighted with his three new attacking acquisitions

Flyers’ new head coach Tom Coolen is hoping that American Kyle Osterberg and Canadians Lucas Chiodo and Troy Lajeunesse can make a significant impact in the EIHL in the upcoming campaign.

Coolen said of the trio: ''Kyle is an excellent player with a high compete level. He is a former NCAA National Champion who will be one of our leaders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

''Lucas is a very exciting player and a great passer. He sees the ice as well as anyone I have watched in recent years.

"He has great puck control and will be a dangerous player.

Most Popular

''Troy comes to Europe for the first time this season. He was the top scorer at the University of Prince Edward Island, a 1st team All Star, and the Atlantic Conference MVP.

"I have only received positive endorsements from the many coaches I have spoken to regarding Troy.

"He is a determined player and excellent skater, coming off an outstanding season in a very competitive league.''

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Minnesota-born winger Osterberg, 28, joins Flyers after six seasons playing in Europe, most recently for German side Eisbaren Regensburg of the DEL2.

Throughout his university career, Osterberg played for the NCAA Division 1 school, University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he was a National Collegiate Hockey Conference champion in 2016-17.

Chiodo, 24, has just played a season in the Alps Hockey League with Merano where he totalled 42 points in 35 games.

Prior to his season in Merano, he played with Sterzing (2021-22 season), and Fassa (2019-20 season), both in the Alps Hockey League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In his junior hockey career, Chiodo had five years of success with Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League before moving to the Ottawa 67s to finish the 2018-19 season.

And 26-year-old, 5'9'' forward Lajeunesse, from Dokis, Ontario, will play his first season in the UK and bring experience playing university-level hockey with the University of Prince Edward Island, followed by a 10-game stint in the ECHL with the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Flyers’ competitive season starts on September 23 with a trip to Glasgow Clan in the Challenge Cup.

Related topics:Fife Flyers