Tom Coolen is delighted with his three new attacking acquisitions

Flyers’ new head coach Tom Coolen is hoping that American Kyle Osterberg and Canadians Lucas Chiodo and Troy Lajeunesse can make a significant impact in the EIHL in the upcoming campaign.

Coolen said of the trio: ''Kyle is an excellent player with a high compete level. He is a former NCAA National Champion who will be one of our leaders.

''Lucas is a very exciting player and a great passer. He sees the ice as well as anyone I have watched in recent years.

"He has great puck control and will be a dangerous player.

''Troy comes to Europe for the first time this season. He was the top scorer at the University of Prince Edward Island, a 1st team All Star, and the Atlantic Conference MVP.

"I have only received positive endorsements from the many coaches I have spoken to regarding Troy.

"He is a determined player and excellent skater, coming off an outstanding season in a very competitive league.''

Minnesota-born winger Osterberg, 28, joins Flyers after six seasons playing in Europe, most recently for German side Eisbaren Regensburg of the DEL2.

Throughout his university career, Osterberg played for the NCAA Division 1 school, University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he was a National Collegiate Hockey Conference champion in 2016-17.

Chiodo, 24, has just played a season in the Alps Hockey League with Merano where he totalled 42 points in 35 games.

Prior to his season in Merano, he played with Sterzing (2021-22 season), and Fassa (2019-20 season), both in the Alps Hockey League.

In his junior hockey career, Chiodo had five years of success with Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League before moving to the Ottawa 67s to finish the 2018-19 season.

And 26-year-old, 5'9'' forward Lajeunesse, from Dokis, Ontario, will play his first season in the UK and bring experience playing university-level hockey with the University of Prince Edward Island, followed by a 10-game stint in the ECHL with the Savannah Ghost Pirates.