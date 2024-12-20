Fife Flyers in trouble as another import walks out of the club

Fife Flyers are running into major problems this weekend as another player has quit the dressing-room.

I understand Drake Pilon has left the club, and will not figure in this weekend’s games against Belfast Giants. His departure comes as Flyers go into the back to back games minus Lucas Chiodo, who has flown home following a family bereavement, and Ryan Foss who is suspended.

The bench was down to just 13 skaters for last weekend’s road trip to Nottingham Panthers which led to a 6-0 shut out, and could be almost as threadbare as Giants come to Fife Ice Arena on Saturday night.

Austin Farley is expected to return from injury, but the lack of bodies means several players will lace up injured which, I understand, they are not happy about.

Flyers have logged just two wins in the league all season and are marooned at the bottom of the EIHL table, seven points behind Dundee Stars.

Pilon’s departure comes after the club agreed to release its remaining Kazakh players Madi Dibhanbek and Nikolai Shulga after they failed to settle.

The club successfully appealed to the league to be allowed to sign more players, and have one addition with Kieran Craig due to ice as soon as his paperwork is cleared - hopefully in time for Saturday’s game.

Pilon was made part of the club’s leadership team on his return this season, but has struggled to deliver more than a handful of points, and make thew impact expected.

A club statement said: “Fife Flyers Ice Hockey Club can confirm that yesterday morning, Drake Pilon made the decision to leave the team with immediate effect. We’d like to place on record our thanks and best wishes to Drake for the future.”